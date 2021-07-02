First Manhattan Co. Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,947 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 3.07% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNSB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 739,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 56.4% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNSB opened at $22.54 on Friday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $169.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.53.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. Equities analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MNSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stephens started coverage on MainStreet Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

