First Manhattan Co. Lowers Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 106,200 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 407,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $160,777,000 after acquiring an additional 360,988 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $116,385,000 after buying an additional 90,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.34.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.