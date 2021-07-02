First Manhattan Co. Sells 2,760 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

UBA stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

