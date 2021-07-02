First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.43.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RS opened at $152.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

