First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $270,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.86.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $534.03 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $543.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.10. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

