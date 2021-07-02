First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $295,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

