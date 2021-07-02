First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

