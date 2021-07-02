First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,835 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,879.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,829.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,299 shares of company stock worth $4,774,692. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.07. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

