First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Resource Bank stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. 169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02. First Resource Bank has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66.

First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter.

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, and escrow accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

