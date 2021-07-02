First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Up 88.1% in June

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the May 31st total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

FV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. 329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,430. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $47.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30.

