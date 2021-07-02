First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $47.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000.

