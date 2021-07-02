First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the May 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QABA opened at $55.79 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $61.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06.

