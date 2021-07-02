FirstEnergy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,118 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the average volume of 3,529 call options.
Shares of FE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. 57,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.75. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.
