FirstEnergy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,118 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the average volume of 3,529 call options.

Shares of FE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. 57,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.75. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after buying an additional 816,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,504,000 after buying an additional 172,677 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after buying an additional 3,265,250 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,231,000 after buying an additional 1,490,490 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360,772 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

