Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summitry LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 6.7% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 347,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 21,801 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $429,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $1,716,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 54,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $108.34 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

