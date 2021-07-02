Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $1,610,880.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,327,851 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $184.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.10 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

