Flowchain (FLC) Price Tops $0.0100

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 56.8% against the dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $8,815.61 and approximately $33,669.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00052908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00017635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.91 or 0.00669457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,949.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

