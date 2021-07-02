Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,740 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.82 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.83.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.