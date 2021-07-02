Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,872 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

