Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 5,159 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 200.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $159.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

