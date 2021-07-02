Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Ecolab by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after buying an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $209.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.48. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.33, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

