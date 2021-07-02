Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 584.9% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in The Allstate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in The Allstate by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in The Allstate by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.08.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $132.79 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.21.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

