Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.49 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 57,372 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after purchasing an additional 972,528 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

