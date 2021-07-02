Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $654,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

NYSE:DEO opened at $191.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.53. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $197.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.