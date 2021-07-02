Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a £193 ($252.16) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £162.85 ($212.76) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a £131 ($171.15) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £164.12 ($214.42).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £135.30 ($176.77) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £104.22 ($136.17) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 474.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £137.16.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

