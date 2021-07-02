Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,360.00

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and last traded at GBX 1,360 ($17.77), with a volume of 1850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,320 ($17.25).

The stock has a market cap of £797.80 million and a PE ratio of 36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,262.80.

Get Focusrite alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

In related news, insider Paul Dean purchased 1,000 shares of Focusrite stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,250 ($16,004.70).

About Focusrite (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.