Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.44

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.44 and last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 1150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

FWONA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Formula One Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Formula One Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

