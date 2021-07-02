Fort L.P. Acquires 1,574 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $210,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

CORT stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.97. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $240,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,824.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $582,350 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.