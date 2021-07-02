Fort L.P. Buys 1,296 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 115.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 65.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Abiomed by 31.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $312.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.54.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

