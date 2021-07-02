Fort L.P. Decreases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $23,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

WST stock opened at $363.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.84 and a 12 month high of $364.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

