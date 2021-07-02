Fort L.P. Has $613,000 Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,745,448,000 after buying an additional 49,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,297,000 after buying an additional 78,138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $231,102,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 20.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,411,000 after buying an additional 164,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.38.

Shares of SGEN opened at $158.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.22. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,812 shares of company stock worth $15,757,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

