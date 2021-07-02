Fort L.P. Sells 3,186 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

