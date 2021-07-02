Fort L.P. Sells 5,166 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $85,945,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,936,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 965,567 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $81.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.09. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

