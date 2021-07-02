Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report $13.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.20 million and the highest is $15.17 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $9.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $60.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.61 million to $64.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $98.17 million, with estimates ranging from $73.60 million to $127.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIO. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $360.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.89.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

