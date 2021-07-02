Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Gap Down to $35.10

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.10, but opened at $34.31. Franchise Group shares last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 118 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRG shares. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

