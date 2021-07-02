Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 899,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $35,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $5,865,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $3,721,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $54,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.