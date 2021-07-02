Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 875,358 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,338 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of HP worth $27,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $413,229,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after acquiring an additional 353,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after acquiring an additional 448,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HP by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in HP by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HPQ opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

