Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 339,031 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 402.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,031 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $29,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $77,596,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,978,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after buying an additional 939,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,980,000 after buying an additional 723,015 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WH. Truist Securities upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of WH opened at $72.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.