Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 38,569 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 5.22% of Peoples Bancorp worth $33,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150,364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 20.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

