Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 33,000 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of AllianceBernstein worth $31,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth approximately $612,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 38.6% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 23,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AB. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

