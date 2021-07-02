Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121,041 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $32,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLAB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

SLAB stock opened at $151.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.89. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

