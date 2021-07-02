Friess Associates LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Friess Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 245,709 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 580.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 27,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,895,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,937 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.