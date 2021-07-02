Friess Associates LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Friess Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,419 shares during the quarter. Friess Associates LLC owned 0.22% of MarineMax worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,584,000 after buying an additional 782,730 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,686,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after buying an additional 182,279 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,195,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $650,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. 1,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.81.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

