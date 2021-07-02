Friess Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000. Hub Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Friess Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Friess Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hub Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

HUBG traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.73. 2,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,216. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $74.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

