Friess Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,332.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 329,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 29,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRPL. TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

PRPL stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.39. 27,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,355. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.72.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

