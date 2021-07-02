Friess Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Friess Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191,113 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in Sequans Communications were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,729. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62. Sequans Communications S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $204.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

