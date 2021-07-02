Friess Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Friess Associates LLC decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,288 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

NASDAQ:BLDR traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

