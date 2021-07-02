FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,211,000 after acquiring an additional 980,587 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $8,448,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $3,683,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 276,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 151,011 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSK stock remained flat at $$21.67 during trading on Friday. 886,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,617. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.03 million. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

