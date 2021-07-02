FTX Token (FTT) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for $26.74 or 0.00080399 BTC on major exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $43.66 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00053046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.92 or 0.00682383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,504.29 or 0.07530742 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

