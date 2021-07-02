Furucombo (COMBO) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $220,100.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00127809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00167992 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,211.61 or 1.00306701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002931 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.