Fuse Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $566,746.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00130490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,876.98 or 0.99847622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

